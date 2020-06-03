Dan Bilzerian’s ‘Bikini Army’ Reveals Everything That’s Wrong With The US Right Now

Look at any newspaper right now and you’ll be presented with reports from America regarding the riots started in the wake of the death of George Floyd. It’s a terrible situation and one that has resonated around the world, but in some ways, we shouldn’t see it as surprising news because of America’s long-running history with racism.

Another thing that shouldn’t surprise you is the behaviour of self-styled playboy Dan Bilzerian, during said riots. It’s peak Bilzerian if we’re honest.

The man who doesn’t seem to give two shits about anything yesterday posted a few videos to his Instagram story and they make for typical Bilzerian viewing. Not only is there the usual abundance of women in bikinis, but one of them is looking out the front of one of his mansions holding a machine gun, Rear Window style.

Advertisement

We’re not sure whether he’s preparing a bikini army in case the riots somehow find their way to his area, whether he’s deliberately provoking people by posting in bad taste or whether he simply doesn’t know what goes on beyond his four walls (if there aren’t’ any bikini-clad women involved, maybe it doesn’t pop up on his radar).

Following the quick video of his personal bodyguard lounging around, Dan posted two more quick clips of scantily-clad ladies hanging out in his mansion. He’s already shown us how he’s been spending his time in lockdown, lounging around by his pool with girls on jet skis, because why not?

Despite the pandemic still raging on in America – where there are now nearly two million reported cases and 108,000 deaths at the time of writing – Dan says ‘up yours’ to social distancing laws, no doubt claiming it’s a free country so he can do whatever he damn well pleases.

It sums up America’s blaśe attitude perfectly and comes hot on the heels of the wild parties that took place in Missouri just recently, themselves a reminder than America certainly likes to do things differently, and won’t let a government they don’t support tell them what to do.

Read Next