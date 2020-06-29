Score Up Top 25% Off ‘Go-Anywhere’ Danner Footwear For A Limited Time

If you’re an adrenaline junkie or just someone that likes to spend more time outdoors than indoors, then you’ll be all too aware that you need a capable fair of boots or sneakers to carry you across mountainous paths or over hills. We’re sorry to say but your everyday sneakers just won’t do the trick.

That’s where Danner comes in. The Portland, Oregon-based company has been producing footwear for outdoorsy types ever since 1932. The fact it has been in business so long is testament to the quality of its boots and the trust people put in them.

And right now, you can score up to 25 per cent off a range off Danner boots and sneakers for a limited time at Huckberry. The online retailer dedicates its catalogue to stocking only the finest brands for kitting out adventure-seekers, yet again cementing Danner as a name you can rely on.

Huckberry’s limited time sale means you can score yourself a pair of these Crater Rim boots, a previous award winner in the best trail shoe segment, yours for $248. Or you can grab these Caprine Low boots for $105, the perfect hybrid for transitioning from the city to the mountains.

Shop The Huckberry Danner Sale