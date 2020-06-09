Score Up To 50% Off Luxury Boutique Fashion At The Farfetch Mid-Season Sale

We all like to treat ourselves every once in a while. Being able to splurge on some of the finest designers and more exclusive collaborations can bring beaming smiles of joy. Those smiles can be made even bigger with the knowledge that you’re supporting some smaller boutique fashion brands, instead of the larger corporate fashion houses.

That’s exactly what you can do right now at Farfetch and you can get up to 50% off in the process. The online marketplace is currently running a #supportboutiques campaign that puts lesser-known brands front and centre, so you can hopefully discover something completely new.