John Legend Pairs Super Schmick ‘Resort Outfit’ With Unique Footwear Choice

There are few men who exude the same sort of effortless confidence and style of John Legend. I mean, this is a man so suave that he gets called John Legend (acclaimed poet J. Ivy came up with the moniker – his real name is John Stephens).

Incredibly talented and also just a really nice dude, the 41-year-old EGOT rarely misses a beat. Beyond his creative genius, he’s also known for his crisp sartorial choices. He’s a man who’s never afraid to experiment with his style – like with this Alexander McQueen ‘skirt-blazer’ he wore to the 2020 Grammys.

Performing on nationally-syndicated US breakfast show Good Morning America, Legend decided to pair a Paul Smith suit with some colourful Sperry Top-Sider boat shoes and a plain white tee in an eclectic take on ‘business casual’.

Legend’s spoken before about his love of ‘resort vibes’ and switching things up with exciting colour selections. The Cloud Authentic Original Plaid Boat Shoes from Sperry are a bit wild, but perfectly exhibits his creative nature.

Legend’s a big fan of the classic boat shoe brand, and inked an endorsement deal with them at the start of the year. Whether his kicks here were a contractual obligation or genuine outfit choice we’re not sure, but we feel as if the fit might be a little more cohesive if the shoes were a little plainer.

The wild shoes also distract from the gold Audemars Piguet Royal Oak model he’s wearing – a watch that pretty should be the only statement piece you need.

Still, we admire his risk-taking and the man still looks pretty good – if there’s anyone that can pull off plaid moccasins, it’s John Legend.

Upgrade The Fit

If you want to have a shot at Legend’s ‘resort style’, try pairing the t-shirt and suit combo with some more understated accessories – the focus should be on the suit.

Legend’s teal suit is a cracker, so take inspiration from that and try some beachy pastels. This light pink Paul Smith number is stunning. Try pairing it with some more subtle coloured moccasins, like these brown Sebago Docksides. Alternatively, you’d also look good with some plain white sneakers, like some classic Stan Smiths.

As for a timepiece to complete the fit, why not something understated yet eye-catching, like a beautiful Longines Présence model.

You might not be able to beat John Legend in a singing contest, but you might be able to beat him for ‘best dressed’ next time you’re sipping Aperol Spritzes at the surf club. Ideally with someone as pretty as Chrissy Teigen on your arm…

