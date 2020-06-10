One part marketing genius, one part philanthropic, and two dashes timely, Singapore Airlines yesterday launched an initiative that may be the only worthwhile way you spend your KrisFlyer points this year.

Not only is this just what the world needs right now, but it also sheds light on how Main Players in the airline industry will gain and maintain their customer support through these challenging times.

First of all though: what the heck is it? The new project lets KrisFlyer members donate their airline miles to buy edible treats for 100,000 frontliners and other unsung Singaporean heroes in the battle against the pandemic.

This includes healthcare workers, conservancy workers, public transport operators, taxi drivers and migrant workers.

Named KrisPay It Forward, the donation is done via the KrisPay app. With each donation of 450 KrisPay miles (equivalent to S$3, or AU $3.11), KrisFlyer members can purchase one food item.

These include a samosa set, a muffin and bun set, milk tea or green tea set, doughnut set and a curry puff set. These items will be provided by KrisPay partners such as Anglo Indian Cafe and Bar, Cedele, Gong Cha, Krispy Kreme, Polar Puffs & Cakes and Sakunthala’s Food Palace.

The campaign will run until July 15, or until the target funding of 50,000 treats is met. Singapore Airlines will match this with another 50,000 treats. The treats will be prepared by SIA’s partners and delivered to recipients after the target has been reached.

If you’re a KrisFlyer member and want to donate, all you need to do is download and log in to the KrisPay app. Next, click on the KrisPay It Forward link in the ‘Highlights’ section and follow the instructions. Members can top up their KrisPay wallet with KrisFlyer miles and donate any amount they wish.

Of the initiative, JoAnn Tan, Acting Senior Vice President, Marketing Planning, said: “This initiative provides a platform for KrisFlyer members to show their support for frontliners, and as well as many of the unsung heroes in our community.”

“This is our small way of thanking them by giving them a well-deserved treat, and giving local businesses a boost at the same time.”

This comes in the context of Singapore’s flagship airline returning to Adelaide, Melbourne and Brisbane and unlocking free e-magazines and newspapers for passengers.

