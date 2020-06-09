The Private Health Insurance Perk Every Australian Should Be Taking Advantage Of

Private health insurance is commonly thought of as a luxury, but in reality it’s simply common sense. We’re lucky that in Australia we have a comprehensive public health system, but having a valid private health insurance policy can mean the difference between being treated straight away or having to wait ages to be seen.

At the start of the year, I had to have my wisdom teeth out. I’d been procrastinating dealing with it, and was just ignoring the pain (a bad idea). Suddenly the pain became too much to bear – and it was at that moment that having private health insurance came into its own. I was able to have all four wisdom teeth out just days after seeing a specialist, at a hospital close to where I live. I went in to hospital at 6am and by midday I was home, all without breaking the bank because I got most of the cost back from my health fund.

The fact I could get everything done so quickly was particularly fortunate as I was able to get everything done and dusted well before coronavirus upset everything. If I had to wait around in the public system, I might have missed out. Plus, I would have paid a small fortune to see a specialist without private health insurance, if I could even manage to see one at all.

Advertisement

Now that coronavirus restrictions are easing, there’s another perk of private health insurance that you should take advantage of: getting a decent massage on the cheap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie’s Sports Massage (@jackiessportsmassage) on Mar 31, 2020 at 1:38am PDT

Having a remedial massage or seeing an osteopath post-isolation is incredibly good for your body and mental health. You probably need it, too – lockdown has affected our normal exercise routines, and all that Netflix binging means you’ve probably need some posture correction.

You’ll feel like a new man, and prevent yourself from doing lasting muscle or tissue damage. Two birds, one relaxing stone.

The kicker is that your local Thai massage place probably doesn’t offer health fund rebates so you need to call around to find places that do. Not all therapists are registered with health funds either, and the ‘find a therapist’ section on health fund websites can be a bit hit and miss too. You’ll need to do your research.

And be quick-smart about it! Many insurers reset their benefits on July 1st, so make the most of your insurance by getting a massage before then. I think I might take my own advice, actually. My back’s awfully stiff…

Read Next