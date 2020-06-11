A slick, stylish and outright cool man pad is high on the list of wants for any modern gent, whether it be somewhere to live his best bachelor lifestyle, or a home that provides everything and more for a family. Australia isn’t short of incredibly well-designed homes that are architectural masterpieces or have games rooms and cinemas at every turn.

But we reckon there aren’t many other homes that can lay claim to having a fully functioning concrete skate bowl on the ground floor. That’s right, not even outside in the yard, but inside the actual god damn house.

That’s exactly what’s being offered by this home at 32 Joynt Street, Hamilton, Queensland, which is currently up for auction via Place property agents. Unassuming from the front (you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s a single-storey bungalow), 32 Joynt Place is, in fact, a three-storey mega home that appears to offer everything needed for comfortable family living.

Walking through the front door leads you into the expansive lounge room, which itself leads on to an open-plan kitchen diner, the master bedroom complete with ensuite, and a wraparound verandah which lends itself to some entertaining space at the rear, which looks out to backyard below.

Heading down to the middle level gives way to four more bedrooms, two bathrooms, a laundry room and rumpus room. If you’re already thinking this floor sounds like the ideal place to leave the kids level while adults gossip over wine and cheese on the upper floor verandah, you’ll be keen to learn the middle floor also has a giant concrete slab to provide sound isolation to the rest of the house.

But it’s the ground floor level that provides the magic of this home. Designed by local Brisbane architect Joe Adsett, not only will you find another guest bedroom with its own bathroom and kitchenette (hello angsty teenager accommodation) but it’s where you’ll find a huge 8.9m x 11.7m concrete skate bowl, allowing you to channel your inner Tony Hawk.

However, if skateboarding isn’t your bag, you can show off your chef skills with yet another kitchenette area. You’ll also find a decent-sized swimming pool (heated via solar power, naturally) and large grassed yard.

We’re not sure if the current owners had the skate bowl installed of it’s been there for many years, but it’s certainly a unique feature, although we admit it could have a drastic effect on the number of potential buyers.

Regardless, what else could you want from a home? If your answer to that is a living room plunge pool, then this house in Clovelly, Sydney may be more up your street, but if not, 32 Joynt Street could be your next dream home.

Check out the video below for a full video walkthrough of the home, along with a gallery of images.

