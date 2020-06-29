The two men who constitute the greatest sporting rivalry of the modern era, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina’s Lionel Messi, are almost polar opposites.

They’re both amazing footballers and have driven the sport – particularly El Clásico – to greater and greater heights. They’re both versatile forwards known for their playmaking abilities and are captains of both their national teams respectively. But as men? They’re wildly different.

Messi is short, deliberative and introverted. Ronaldo is tall, theatrical and larger-than-life. Messi’s quiet and unassuming (although sometimes he pops off) and Ronaldo’s a born showman. Their personalities are best exemplified through their fashion choices: Messi rarely rocks the boat and is usually a very crisp dresser.

Ronaldo, however, is flashy. And he’s not afraid to make a statement, as demonstrated by his latest ‘weekend fit’.

View this post on Instagram Starting the weekend with a good vibe and a good style🤪 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jun 27, 2020 at 5:21am PDT

Proudly flexing in a colourful matching Louis Vuitton shirt and shorts combo, CR7’s ‘vibes’ are off the charts. The lairy outfit is contrasted with some clean white trainers and an understated timepiece – odd choices, as Ronaldo’s not normally afraid to go all-out on either his shoes or his wristwatches.

His mates aren’t all fans of his ‘good style’ – Ronaldo copped a ribbing in the comments section of the Instagram post from Juventus teammates Juan Cuadrado and Leonardo Bonucci, as well as from former Juventus alums Medhi Benatia and Claudio Marchisio.

We’re big fans of the shirt, actually, but the short shorts? Not so much.

Ronaldo’s at least got the legs to make it work, but most men’s pins aren’t quite as nice to look at. It’s arguably made even more questionable by the matchy-matchy shirt and shorts combo: nothing wrong with an ensemble look but it just serves to highlight the ridiculousness of the outfit.

Male hotpants are a very retro 70s-inspired look, as are CR7’s spectacles. But together, the fit is all over the place. Don’t get us wrong: some 70s style trends should definitely be reclaimed…. But others can firmly stay in the dustbin of history.

European men do tend to love the ol’ short shorts – fingers crossed CR7 hasn’t motivated anyone to bring them back out of the wardrobe as summer gets up to steam in the Northern Hemisphere.

Hang loose, my dudes.

