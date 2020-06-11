Sergio Ramos’ Epic Iso Beard Suggests ‘Cast Away’ Reboot Is In The Works

Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid and Spanish national football team captain, never does things by halves. Known as ‘the ballsiest player in the world’, the aggressive Andalusian – who holds record for being the most carded player in La Liga – has debuted a wild new lockdown look that’s got tongues wagging.

Jeez, he’s hardly recognisable! Should Ramos be sent off for this one, or is a winning look?

We reckon this beach scene, combined with this scraggly beard, reminds us a bit too much of Tom Hanks in the 2000 blockbuster Cast Away. Just give Ramos a soccer ball instead of a volleyball.

Quarantine beards have become a worldwide phenomenon. As social distancing has been enforced in most nations, many men have taken the opportunity presented by lockdown to grow out their manes – celebrities included.

Chris Hemsworth, Jamie Foxx, Ricky Martin… Even other football players have gone in on the trend, like Ramos’ mate David Beckham, seen below reading Harry Potter with Scottish actor David Tennant as part of the Harry Potter At Home coronavirus project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 10, 2020 at 5:03am PDT

Ramos has just been offered a one-year contract extension with Madrid, according to Diario AS. Fingers crossed he has a little bit of a trim before he gets back on the pitch. They might be called Los Vikingos but that doesn’t mean you need to look like a Viking, Sergio.

