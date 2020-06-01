Save Up To 60% On Luxury Streetwear In The SSENSE Sale

If you’re in need of some good news then boy have we got just the thing. Canadian retailer of luxury streetwear and designer fashion, SSENSE, has decided to offer all customers up to 60 per cent off select items. Better still, additional brands will be added later in the week, including adidas Originals x Pharrell Williams and Converse x The Soloist.
The ‘up to’ means select brands may have only 30% or 40% off, but dive deep into the pages and you’ll find yourself some absolute bargains. Brands on discount include A.P.C., Common Projects, Loewe, Nudie Jeans, Oliver Peoples, Satisfy and many, many more.
Whether you need some fresh new garms for the warmer weather, some new activewear to hit the gym post-lockdown or just some fancier clothing to take the bins out, SSENSE has a huge range on offer.
Our picks include:
- A.P.C. Black Abe sweatshirt, was $242, now $189 (20% off)
- Ksubi Denim Jacket, was $467.50, now $215 (50% off)
- Fear Of God Gray & Green Skate Low Sneakers, was $676.50, now $467 (30% off)
- Saturdays NYC swim shorts, was $198, now $129 (35% off)
- Paul Smith Black & Yellow card holder, was $247.50, now $131 (50% off)
Shop The Up To 60% Off SSENSE Sale
