TAG Heuer’s New Connected Golf Smartwatch Promises To Take Strokes Off Your Game

Think TAG Heuer and associations with sports will likely come to the fore. The Swiss watch brand has long been connected with Formula 1 and is the official timekeeper of the English Premier League, but it also has its hour hands in the world of golf.

It’s with that in mind that TAG Heuer has launched a new and improved version of its Connected Golf Edition smartwatch, which is targeted at fairways, water hazards and bunkers all over the world. This latest Golf Edition is based upon the third generation of TAG’s Connected smartwatch and has been designed and developed entirely in-house (clearly TAG’s bigwigs see themselves as the next Tiger Woods).

We’re already big fans of the Connected watch, seeing it as one of the, if not the, best example of a digital device in the luxury watch space, and this latest model (on paper at least) continues that trend. Rocking an ultra-lightweight 45mm black titanium case (so it won’t weigh you down when you’re hitting a 200-yard screamer) with 18 engraved and lacquered gradations around the bezel, which marry up with markers on the digital face to provide a quick-look insight relating to your performance at each hole.

– Two physical pushers on either side of the crown can be used to record shots and shot distance for each hole, in a similar fashion to Hublot’s dedicated golf watch, however, unlike Hublot’s mechanical workings, data on the TAG is recorded within the companion TAG Heuer Golf app.

The app, by the way, is available for iOS and Android and has data for pretty much any golf course around the world you can think of. It serves up precise 3D mapping so you can work out where you want to hit your ball, and a new Driving Zone feature will show you where’s best based on your personal previous rounds.

Your shot-spanking new Connected Golf Edition comes attached on a white rubber strap with green stitching (no prizes for guessing why those colours were chosen) and an interchangeable black rubber strap for when you’re not tearing up the green. You’re also able to select from any of five mechanical or digital-inspired always-on watch faces, which take advantage of the OLED screen technology to always display the time, but will only spring into action when you raise your wrist or press a button.

TAG also supplies the watch with four branded tees, a branded divot tool, three branded golf balls and a white leather travel pouch.

Of course, being based on the TAG Heuer Connected means this Golf Edition isn’t reserved solely for golfing uses. It has access to the full suite of Wear OS apps so you can easily use it for any other sporting discipline.

With the watch now sorted, all you need to do is stock up on the coolest golf clothing and bags and you’ll be the talk of the tee.

