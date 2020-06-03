Score 20% Off Timex’s Best Men’s Watches For A Limited Time

Since 1854, Timex has been crafting high quality, affordable watches for all. Over the years their designs have become an icon of watchmaking, even if they haven’t got the cache of a Swiss timepiece.
Their rugged design cues and military-style on point with today’s trends with the likes of Bell and Ross, Bremont, IWC and Zenith all making similar looking prices, although for a much higher price tag. Timex has long been a favourite of watch snobs and is often considered one of the best entry-level watches.
And right now, you can score 20 per cent off a wide variety of Timex timepieces using the code ‘SUNNY20’. Timex watches are already incredibly reasonably priced, so being able to save even further is not an opportunity to be missed. Selected models encompass chronograph on both leather and stainless steel bracelets, sports watches to record your workouts and even the Todd Snyder military-inspired collaboration.
Jump on over to Timex now and score yourself a slick new watch to beat isolation madness.
Shop Timex Summer Sale Code: SUNNY20