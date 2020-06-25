The Playbook For The Modern Man

This $188 Men’s Sweater Is Must-Have Summer Wardrobe Investment

Get your summer stripes.

When it comes to wardrobe essentials, we could talk about white and black t-shirts, chinos and minimal white sneakers until we’re blue in the face. But we have faith in you, the reader, that you’ll already have a decent collection of these pieces already. What you may not have, is a classic Breton-style navy and white striped sweater. That would be a shame because you really should. 

Specifically, you should have this cashmere stripe sweater in navy and white from American fashion designer Todd Snyder, yours for $188. The Breton stripe has been around since 1858, first being given as uniform to the French navy. Those original designs had 21 stripes, and we’re sad to say Todd Snyder’s sweater only has 18, but you’re not a French navy seaman, so it doesn’t matter. 

What does matter is that this sweater is made from a cotton cashmere blend in a medium weight, so not only will it be exceptionally comfortable, but it won’t cause you to overheat in the summer sun. Instead, it will be the perfect piece for when the sun goes down, not just to ensure you stay warm, but to keep you looking great until the day’s end. 

It’s a must-have summer piece if you ask us, and we know what we’re talking about. So head to Todd Snyder now and give you summer wardrobe a welcome update.

Buy The Todd Snyder Striped Sweater US$188

