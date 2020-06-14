By now most of the free world is aware of the Q Timex reissue which has been incredibly popular. More recently Timex released a new series of bold new colours in the very affordable men’s watch range, however, it’s their latest which could be their best Q Timex to date.
New York designer Todd Snyder and Timex have once again joined forces to create an exclusive and limited edition of the Q Timex. A step away from bright colours, the Todd Snyder x Q Timex is more reminiscent of the Tudor Black Bay, that combined a silver bracelet and simple black dial.
This watch, like all Todd Snyder collaborations, is the epitome of good design and functionality. The watch features a diver-inspired rotating top ring, quartz movement, day-date feature, black dial and is 50m water-resistant.
If you’re going to be spoiling yourself during these uncertain times, then his watch at $179 is a very affordable and handsome gift to one’s self. Go on, you deserve it.
Shop The Todd Snyder x Timex Q Watch $179 / A$249