The Limited-Edition $179 Todd Snyder x Q Timex Watch Just Dropped & It’s A Slam Dunk

By now most of the free world is aware of the Q Timex reissue which has been incredibly popular. More recently Timex released a new series of bold new colours in the very affordable men’s watch range, however, it’s their latest which could be their best Q Timex to date.

New York designer Todd Snyder and Timex have once again joined forces to create an exclusive and limited edition of the Q Timex. A step away from bright colours, the Todd Snyder x Q Timex is more reminiscent of the Tudor Black Bay, that combined a silver bracelet and simple black dial.