Australians love a bit of online retail therapy. And who can blame us?

Sure, there are still a few things you have to go shopping for in-person, like cars or high-end watches, but it’s never been easier to shop online. The reality is that it’s what most Australians prefer – the shrinking retail sector is proof that brick-and-mortar establishments haven’t moved with the times and don’t offer the level of customer service or discounts needed to keep people shopping.

Why would you want to go to a clothes store when online retailers offer same-day delivery, free returns, better prices, and a 0% chance of having to deal with other customer’s bullsh*t?

The value proposition of online shopping has grown significantly during The Pandemic – going shopping in public’s suddenly become a lot less palatable (or straight-up impossible for some goods, as many stores have closed their doors).

However, there are a number of guilty online shopping habits we’ve picked up too, which have been masterfully trolled in a recent music video, produced by Klarna.

Klarna, a new-fangled invention that lets you pay purchases off in 4 interest-free installments (via a secure ‘ghost’ credit card), is the app that offered Aussies the chance to win big from their love of homegrown fashion back in May.

More recently, Klarna produced the aforementioned video in collaboration with singer / songwriter Thandi Phoenix, hip-hop artist Tuka and comedians The Inspired Unemployed.

Called, Get What I Love, the cheeky track pokes fun at what Aussies have been spending their dosh on during lockdown shopping online: Tim Tams, DIY projects, g-strings…

The video’s garnered attention online – not only because it’s a genuinely catchy track, but as an example of advertising done right.

Young Australians are appropriately skeptical of flashy ad campaigns and thinly-veiled attempts at social engineering. Remember that cringe-worthy Pepsi ad where Kendall Jenner hands the riot police a Pepsi? It’s not hard to see why that failed so miserably.

It’s also good to see Klarna support local talents, particularly at a time when many musicians, comedians, artists and other creatives are out of work due to COVID-19.

“It used to be really hard for people like me to partner up with brands because I am considered an underground artist and it was seen as a sell-out,” says Tuka.

“But today with no government support and arts funding eroded, big brands and corporations are feeding and supporting creative industries. Moving forward people like me will be collaborating with big brands more in the future. And especially during lockdown when we couldn’t perform this kind of job was really important, not just for my pocket, but also for my morale. It gave me confidence when I had a lot of uncertainty around me as an artist.”

In any case, here are Australia’s guiltiest online shopping habits, as seen in the above clip:

Excessive groceries. Whether it's 'accidentally' ordering 10 packets of biscuits instead of 1 or hoarding enough canned beans and toilet paper to see out the heat death of the universe, Australians love a bit of grocery hoarding.

Going all DIY and never following it through. How many times have we bought a new tool or paint and promised ourselves that we're going to start a new project? You'd think we'd have the time during lockdown to actually get something done but there hasn't been an explosion of deck-building around the nation.

Excessive home studio tech. The fact you're not exposed to judgemental shop assistants when you shop online is both a good and a bad thing. Sometimes, you need someone to discourage you from spending bulk cash on podcasting equipment. Your banter's not that red hot, champ.

Questionable fashion choices. Nothing quite matches the thrill of buying a new wardrobe online, but how often do you really wear those bright orange trousers? (They look great, though.)

