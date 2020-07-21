Conor McGregor’s Latest Fitness Craze Makes A Splash In Monaco

The self-titled “face of the fight game” and candidate for fittest man in the Emerald Isles, Conor McGregor consistently makes headlines for his outspoken antics, luxurious lifestyle and incredible athletic abilities.

Since hanging up his gloves earlier in June – although who knows how long he’ll actually stay ‘retired’ – McGregor’s been enjoying the finer things in life, like calorie-rich full Irish breakfasts and jetskiing while wearing expensive Rolexes.

However, his latest aquatic antics prove that despite being out of the octagon he’s got no plans to stay out of the spotlight.

McGregor took to Instagram to post some choice shots of him rubbing shoulders with royalty, racing ‘water bikes’ with Princess Charlene of Monaco in the luxurious principality over the weekend.

Princess Charlene is an accomplished athlete in her own right, having represented South Africa in the women’s 4×100m medley at the 2000 Sydney Olympics before her marriage to Prince Albert II of Monaco in 2011.

“A phenomenal athlete and Olympian, we are teaming up for a 180km voyage in September to raise awareness [for] water safety,” McGregor shared.

Launched in 2012, the primary objective of The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation is to save lives by putting an end to drowning through raising public awareness about the dangers of water, teaching children preventive measures, and teaching them to swim.

McGregor partnering with the foundation is yet another example of the bolshy Irishman’s charitable side. McGregor’s also donated PPE as well as millions of euros to Irish hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nicely done, ‘Notorious’.

