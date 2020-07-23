David Beckham Recruits Son To Promote His Italian Fashion Business Venture

The Beckham family is the most stylish celebrity clan in the world. We guess that’s to be expected when you’ve got matriarch Victoria, acclaimed fashion designer and ‘it girl’ at the helm, alongside one of the most famous and talented footballers of all time.

Earlier this year they were enjoying themselves in the English countryside, and now they're taking advantage of the Italian summer with a holiday in Puglia.

Head of the family David Beckham has been enjoying some automotive ‘boy’s trips’ with his three sons, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz – David sharing a photo on his Instagram story showing the lads squeezed into a diminutive classic Fiat 500.

Now it seems David and his eldest Brooklyn have ditched the Cinquecento for an EV drop-top version, posting a photo of the two behind the wheel looking incredibly dapper modeling Beckham’s latest business venture – his own line of sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram The boys in Italy 🇮🇹@brooklynbeckham @dbeyewear A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 23, 2020 at 10:50am PDT

“I set out to create glasses that would never go out of style… pieces that I would love to wear myself,” Beckham’s said of his spectacle collection. The Italian-designed line of sunglasses features classic acetate designs that epitomise ‘retro cool’.

It’s not the first time David’s dipped his toe into the world of fashion: Becks previously invested in and collaborated with English menswear brand Kent & Curwen, and currently serves as the ambassadorial president of the British Fashion Council.

21-year-old Brooklyn Beckham is no stranger to this sort of thing either, who’s made a name for himself as a model and amateur photographer. Brooklyn made headlines earlier this year after announcing his engagement to American actress Nicola Peltz, which his dad was keen to celebrate.

It’s great to see father and son work together – if only our dads were as cool as Brooklyn’s…

