France Infuriates Parisians By Banning Smokers’ Favourite Café Feature

“A serious and grotesque mistake.”

France has announced a ban on heated terraces for cafes and bars, infuriating some Parisans in the process.

The ban comes amid a broad range of measures designed to protect the environment, with France’s Ecology Minister Barbara Pompili calling outdoor heating an “ecological aberration.”

The ban is set to come into force after winter, to give France’s hospitality sector time to adapt.

From then onwards, “All heated or air-conditioned buildings open to the public will also have to keep their doors closed to avoid wasting energy,” the BBC reports.

Some French cities had already banned outdoor heaters. In Paris, however, where more than 75% of restaurants and cafes have a heated terrace, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo had previously refused to make the change, saying it would hurt business.

 

While the English speakers of Twitter have broadly applauded the ban, numerous Parisians have criticised it. One “Parisienne Urbaine Raconteuse” said the ban shows a government disconnected from the reality of the French people.

Another wrote, “another gadget of the ecologists who want to kill the Parisian economy.”

Others pointed out the impracticalities of the other methods of keeping warm, particularly in a time of crisis (“you’d share a blanket in a time of coronavirus?”)…

… and asked if it’s necessary to destroy “everything the French economy rests upon.”

Another protested the simple curtailing of freedom: “The upcoming ban on outdoor heating of terraces is both a serious and grotesque mistake… It is forbidden to forbid.”

On the other side of the coin, many backed the ban, urging smokers and cafe patrons to “put on a jumper.”

It’s not the first norm change of 2020, and as many other capital cities around the world reconsider how they want their city centers to look post-COVID, it probably won’t be the last.

