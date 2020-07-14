For those of you not intimately familiar with Australia’s Most Liveable City™, Toorak is one of Melbourne’s most affluent suburbs, and arguably one of the wankiest places in Australia. Toorak is to Melbourne what Mosman is to Sydney or Beverly Hills is to Los Angeles: luxurious, expensive, and a wretched hive of scum and villainy.

A common epithet in the Australian lexicon that refers to the suburb is the automotive term ‘Toorak tractor’ – a slur to describe the sorts of expensive luxury SUVs that the well-heeled like to buy that spend more time parked outside a cafe than they do off-road.

The median property price in Toorak is well above $4.5mil and you can expect to pay almost $1mil for an apartment, proving that Sydney isn’t the only city with crazy house prices (or crazy properties). Indeed, you can expect to pay well over $1mil for this Toorak apartment, which might be the most ‘Toorak’ property you’ll ever lay your eyes on.

1/32 Grange Road, Toorak – also known as “Hemingway” – is an eye-watering art deco-inspired mini-mansion of an apartment. Hemingway stands out as an outrageous offering in a suburb known for its extravagance.

“During my 45-year career selling high-end property, I have [never] seen an apartment to rival the sheer opulence, quality, detail and authentic art deco revival of this [one],” RT Edgar agent Warwick Anderson relates.

“Ideally suited to an extremely successful citizen of the world, [this is] most likely the best-finished apartment ever offered in Toorak.”

“Now surplus to the owner’s requirements, this [is a] magnificent, sumptuous 4 bedroom single level apartment occupying all of the ground floor of a 900sqm allotment with a further 300sqm of what can only be described as a place of worship for car enthusiasts.”

The previous owner clearly liked their motors, although we reckon they’re a cut above the regular Toorak tractor driver. The huge 6-car garage provides plenty of room for one’s car collection – although the owner must also like collecting model cars almost as much as the real things, as Hemingway’s décor reflects.

Every room of the apartment has been lavishly decorated in art deco style, with no expense spared. The parlour room is of particular noteworthiness, furnished with a wine cabinet, humidor and of course, automotive trinkets galore. Other highlights include a huge walk-in wardrobe for the master bedroom; a study with a monolithic desk and padded orange ceiling (very exxy); multiple bars and liquor cabinets in multiple rooms; and a huge balcony, perfect for hosting the Great Gatsby-themed party of your dreams.

This stupidly rich apartment might be the punchline to every Toorak joke out there, but it’s hard to deny how fantastic it is. Hemingway is listed on realestate.com.au if you hoi polloi want to have a grubby gander.

