The Gold Coast is a cancerous paradise. It’s also one of the most fun cities in Australia. The relaxed culture, glorious beaches, great weather and entertainment options make it one of our biggest tourist destinations, and fastest-growing cities.

This property that’s just gone onto the market in Tugun, down the southern end of the Gold Coast, is another compelling reason to consider a move to the Holiday Strip. 662 Pacific Parade is a truly amazing beachfront mansion with enough amenities to give an Ibiza celebrity mansion a run for its money – and properties like this are few and far between, even in this glamorous area.

“Due to a recent change in planning laws you can no longer build a house anywhere near the height of this house,” Madonna Delaney Real Estate notes.

Advertisement

“The land has a 20m frontage to the beach, when the vast majority of Gold Coast B\beachfront homes only have a 10m frontage. The 20m frontage lots on Hedges Ave now sell for in excess of $11 million without a house, so this is truly a rare opportunity to secure a very unique Gold Coast showpiece beachfront home.”

Only 5min from Coolangatta Airport and near the M1 freeway to Brisbane, this property, simply named “Pacific”, could be the world’s best holiday house (or, for that matter, permanent house).

The beauty of the Gold Coast is that you have all the amenities and convenience you get from living in a big city, but the friendliness and tranquility of a small coastal town, particularly in a southern suburb like Tugun. The Gold Coast has a permanent party vibe – the perfect antidote to the sh*tshow that is the world in 2020.

That said, why would you even want to go out when your home’s already the perfect party location?

Pacific is four stories tall and has everything: a 5 car garage, huge kitchen, home theatre, multiple balconies, a firepit, and a stunning glass-edged pool with integrated sunbeds.

Basically every room in this house has an ocean view, Pacific’s dramatic height and beachfront location providing dramatic vistas from every angle. The house itself is pretty to look at, too – having graced the cover of Queensland Homes magazine and due to be showcased soon on Channel 9’s Australia’s Best Homes.

Pacific has 3 large bedrooms all with their own walk-in wardrobes and ensuites, but the master bedroom has the best feature of all: a stunning view from your bed out over the ocean. Nothing’s more romantic than seeing the sun rise from the comfort of your bed.

When you think of luxurious ‘fun in the sun’ locations, there’s a few that spring to mind. Saint-Tropez, Ibiza, Santorini, California, Amalfi, Miami… The Gold Coast ought to join that list, too.

Advertisement

Unlike some of those locations, however, it isn’t insufferably wanky.

Properties this uncommon, this well-appointed and in this location rarely go up for tender, so if you’re interested, check out realestate.com.au for more info.

Oh, and if you plan on having a big housewarming party, send us an invite, please…

Read Next