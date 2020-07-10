“This is a man’s world” is no longer a phrase that can be said without copping some sort of hate or protest. The fact is, times are a changing and the world we live in now is one that needs to be far more accepting of gender, cultures, race and sexual orientation, to name but a few.

It’s with that in mind that companies in all industries do their bit to acknowledge that change and Swiss luxury watchmaker Hublot has just thrown its hat into the ring.

It comes in the form of a Big Bang timepiece (nothing new there) but in an entirely new ‘Millenial Pink’ colour that is quite simply jaw-droppingly stunning.

Produced in partnership with Italian businessman and heir to the Fiat fortune – and occasionally controversial – Lapo Elkann and his Garage Italia custom design agency that “develops projects, products and unique personalised experiences for brands, companies and private customers”, this latest Hublot timepiece has been launched to blur the lines between traditionally has been considered ‘normal’ and what now needs to be considered normal in the world of timekeeping.

Of course, pink has long been associated as a colour for women, but as has been proven time and time again – including by us here at DMARGE – pink is most definitely a colour that guys can own. As the adage goes “real men wear pink”.

Hublot says the new colour is “not in the exclusive realm of women, nor that of men, but truly a symbol of a completely new generation. This special hue marks a seismic shift which will change the status quo.”

But what about the watch itself? Hublot timepieces, the Big Bang, in particular, are known for their intricate design niceties and this model is certainly no different. Rocking a 42mm case, which, in true company style is made from lightweight aluminium that is both anodised and satin-finished, is the embodiment of premium, both to look at and to touch.

Hublot’s engineers have been especially considerate with the proportions of this Big Bang, with the company claiming it will comfortably sit on any wrist, large or small, thus being “Gender Neutral”. We’ve previously seen celebrities such as Harry Styles and Timothée Chalamet step out gender-crushing outfits, so it’s pleasing to see a high-end watch manufacturer join in with the movement.

Once on, time is displayed by way of the company’s HUB1280 Unico Manufacture self-winding chronograph movement. This movement is made up of no less than 354 components and boasts a power reserve of 72 hours.

Not only has Hublot catered to all genders with this Big Bang, but it caters for individual preferences too by supplying it with two different straps: one made of rubber that sports a deployment buckle made from titanium and covered with a layer of case-colour-matching pink aluminium; and the second making use of a mix of Velcro and knitted PES (polyester) fabric.

This strap is secured by a “sporty buckle” in millennial pink anodised and polished aluminium. Both straps can be interchanged quickly and easily thanks to Hublot’s One Click system.

If you like what you see (and we expect you do) you’ll have to be quick to secure one of these US$20,900 timepieces, as it will be limited to just 200 pieces.

