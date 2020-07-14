IWC Just Teamed Up With The Unlikeliest Of Partners For New Watch Release

Swiss watchmaker extraordinaire IWC has just announced one of the unlikeliest collaborations with London-based swim short brand Orlebar Brown and to mark the occasion, both companies have launched new products.

For IWC, that – excitingly for us – means a new watch. Said watch is a new variation of Portugieser Yacht Club Chronograph, dubbed Edition “Orlebar Brown”. What does the Edition Orlebar Brown get you? Not only do you get one of the finest timepieces in IWC’s repertoire, but one that’s finished in Orlebar Brown’s distinctive, nautical-themed colour scheme.

Advertisement

To that end, IWC has given the new watch a marine-blue dial to signify the association with water and all things nautical for both the Portugieser and its history and Orlebar Brown’s target audience. The new timepiece rocks the same stainless steel case as its peers but receives a new co-branded side-fastener buckle with white and red colour accents. It comes attached to a blue rubber strap with textile inlay.

Elsewhere it’s business and usual for the Portugieser Yacht Club Chronograph Edition, which includes IWC’s in-house manufactured 89361 calibre, complete with 68-hour power reserve.

But there’s more excitement on the horizon, for it’s not just IWC bringing out new goods. Orlebar Brown – which we have to say is one of our favourite swim short brands here at DMARGE – has also announced a new nine-piece “Capsule Collection” of resort wear, designed in collaboration with IWC (hey, it’s good to have fingers in multiple pies, right?). Pieces within the collection include a white towelling blazer; cotton/silk knitted polo and a new pair of photographic swim shorts – comprising a Solaris 55 sailing yacht (another company IWC has recently partnered with) in front of Porto Rotondo in Sardinia – with the company’s signature side fasteners.

IWC’s Portugieser Yacht Club Chronograph Edition “Orlebar Brown” will be available from boutique stores in July, with the Capsule Collection launching today, 15th of July.

Read Next