The problem with celebrities and cars is that they’ve got enough money to buy whatever they want, and enough power that people can’t say no to them when they want to do dumb sh*t.

Some notable offenders include will.i.am, who has a stable of terrible custom jobs; Conor McGregor putting his own face on his car; or Khloe Kardashian’s velvet Range Rover. Many of these crimes against metalwork have been courtesy of Burbank, California shop West Coast Customs, made (in)famous by the 00s MTV show Pimp My Ride.

Justin Bieber’s also been a frequent customer of West Coast Customs, and has commissioned some truly tacky rides over the years: most of them painted matte black. We’re not a big fan of matte black cars here at DMARGE – they only suit a very particular type of driver.

The Canadian pop star’s been at it again, having just sent his 2018 Lamborghini Urus to be done up by West Coast Customs. Previously he’d wrapped the Italian SUV in a bright pink wrap, which looked sh*t. This time, however, he’s kept things a little lowkey (by his standards), and debuted a more subtle matte treatment that actually looks halfway decent.

Bieber was spotted near his LA home behind the wheel of his freshly finished Urus, which sports a matte salmon pink vinyl wrap courtesy of the West Coast Custom boys.

We’re not a huge fan of the colour on this car (granted, it’s better than the bright pink), but the wrap is impeccably done.

As a rule, most vinyl wrapped cars you see on the streets look like they were done by a toddler – all bubbly, garish and ill-fitting. This Urus is an exception to that rule.

Powered by a 4.0L twin-turbo V8, the Urus is the spiritual successor to Lamborghini’s insane 1986 LM002 off-roader, developed for military use. The Urus is a far more performance-oriented beast, putting out a hearty 478kW (641hp), yet remains the closest thing to a ‘daily driver’ Lambo makes. It’s been a popular ride for celebrities, with Kanye West, Cardi B, and Kendall Jenner all other proud owners.

Hats off to West Coast Customs for such a clean job on the Urus, which couldn’t have been an easy car to wrap with all its harsh angles.

Just goes to show that there’s hope yet for vinyl car wraps, as well as matte paint jobs.

