Score Up To 70% Off Kelly Slater’s Outerknown Clothing For A Limited Time

When a celebrity puts their name to a clothing brand, usually as an ambassador, it can be all too easy to assume it’s just a quick money-maker and the clothes themselves will be of bad quality. But Kelly Slater’s Outerknown clothing brand is one of an entirely different ilk and one you really should be getting behind.

Outerknown is a brand that wants to do good for the world, with founder Slater saying he wanted to “create a pioneering new company that made great clothes with a radical commitment to sustainability.” Naturally, given Slater’s surfing background, clothes take a much more laid-back approach to design and style, but with those exact people being his target audience, it’s no surprise.

And right now you can score up to 70 per cent off Outerknown clothing, but you’ll have to be quick because the sale is only running until this Sunday 19th of July. All collections are discounted, so whether you’re in the market for some new t-shirts, a pair of boardshorts or a slick pair of chinos, Outerknown has something for you.

Better still, Outerknown is offering free global shipping on all orders when you use the code ‘FREESHIP’. So what are you waiting you, start surfing the Outerknown sale now and grab yourself some sustainably made, stylish fashion.

