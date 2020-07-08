Kevin Hart is one of the most successful comedians of the 21st century. His legions of fans love him for his standup, film and TV appearances, but also because – unlike many comedians (looking at you, Gabriel Iglesias) – he’s a style icon.
Consistently well-dressed, Hart constantly impresses with his style choices. He’s also quite the watch fan, with a taste for the expensive stuff: Richard Mille, Patek Philippe, Rolex and of course Audemars Piguet making up the majority of watches in his million-dollar collection.
Hart reaffirmed his status as one of the best celebrity dressers this week, sharing his amazing birthday outfit on Instagram. Setting sail in Malibu on a superyacht with close family and friends for his 41st celebrations, the Philadelphia-born superstar shared a number of happy snaps showing off his beautiful family, as well as some designer clothes and a beautiful Audemars Piguet Royal Oak – a very apt birthday present, if you ask us.
So blessed & so thankful to see the age 41….I’m lucky to be alive. There will never be another day that just goes by in my life that’s not treated with the highest level of respect and appreciation….God is great!!!! Thank you….Happy B Day to me damn it!!!!! #LiveLoveLaugh
This Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar, ref. 26579CB.OO.1225CB.01, is constructed out of a beautiful white ceramic. Ceramic watches are seriously underrated and AP might be the best at making them: the lustrous, brittle ceramic looks great and is very light, but is incredibly hard to finish. It’s a testament to the iconic Swiss watchmaker’s craftsmanship.
Hart’s previously demonstrated a love for AP’s iconic Royal Oak line, having been spotted rocking a Royal Oak Selfwinding Openworked last year in New York.
This model is a particularly fine example of the breed, the brilliant white contrasting perfectly with the dark navy dial and making this AP a truly unique piece of wrist candy. It retails for 93,400 USD (134,600 AUD) but as it’s a ‘limited production’ piece, you’d be lucky to snap one of these up for anything below a cool 100k USD.
Completing Hart’s summer look is a tasteful Thom Browne hoodie, shirt and shorts combo, as well as a triple-white pair of the hype-worthy Sacai x Nike LDV Waffle sneaker collaboration.
Founded by Chitose Abe in 1999, Sacai is a luxury Japanese fashion label known for its idiosyncratic design. The LDV Waffles have a unique design, each shoe constructed like two slightly overlapping sneakers, with a double tongue, two sets of laces and a stacked midsole… Maybe that’s why notoriously short Hart was rocking them.
In any case, the super clean nautical-inspired outfit and timepiece just scream class.
Happy birthday, Kevin.