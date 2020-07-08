Kevin Hart is one of the most successful comedians of the 21st century. His legions of fans love him for his standup, film and TV appearances, but also because – unlike many comedians (looking at you, Gabriel Iglesias) – he’s a style icon.

Consistently well-dressed, Hart constantly impresses with his style choices. He’s also quite the watch fan, with a taste for the expensive stuff: Richard Mille, Patek Philippe, Rolex and of course Audemars Piguet making up the majority of watches in his million-dollar collection.

Hart reaffirmed his status as one of the best celebrity dressers this week, sharing his amazing birthday outfit on Instagram. Setting sail in Malibu on a superyacht with close family and friends for his 41st celebrations, the Philadelphia-born superstar shared a number of happy snaps showing off his beautiful family, as well as some designer clothes and a beautiful Audemars Piguet Royal Oak – a very apt birthday present, if you ask us.

This Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar, ref. 26579CB.OO.1225CB.01, is constructed out of a beautiful white ceramic. Ceramic watches are seriously underrated and AP might be the best at making them: the lustrous, brittle ceramic looks great and is very light, but is incredibly hard to finish. It’s a testament to the iconic Swiss watchmaker’s craftsmanship.

Hart’s previously demonstrated a love for AP’s iconic Royal Oak line, having been spotted rocking a Royal Oak Selfwinding Openworked last year in New York.

This model is a particularly fine example of the breed, the brilliant white contrasting perfectly with the dark navy dial and making this AP a truly unique piece of wrist candy. It retails for 93,400 USD (134,600 AUD) but as it’s a ‘limited production’ piece, you’d be lucky to snap one of these up for anything below a cool 100k USD.

Completing Hart’s summer look is a tasteful Thom Browne hoodie, shirt and shorts combo, as well as a triple-white pair of the hype-worthy Sacai x Nike LDV Waffle sneaker collaboration.

Founded by Chitose Abe in 1999, Sacai is a luxury Japanese fashion label known for its idiosyncratic design. The LDV Waffles have a unique design, each shoe constructed like two slightly overlapping sneakers, with a double tongue, two sets of laces and a stacked midsole… Maybe that’s why notoriously short Hart was rocking them.

In any case, the super clean nautical-inspired outfit and timepiece just scream class.

Happy birthday, Kevin.

