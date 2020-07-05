Lewis Hamilton Debuts ‘One Of A Kind’ IWC Watch To Support Black Lives Matter

Lewis Hamilton’s career has been one of the most spectacular in racing history.

He’s a six-time Formula One World Champion (just one less than the GOAT, Schumacher); the record holder for all-time most career points, the all-time most pole positions, the most grand slams in a season and the most points in a season; the youngest F1 champ in history… He’s even got an MBE and holds a honorary Fellowship of the Royal Academy of Engineering.

Credited as repopularising F1 for an entire new global generation, Hamilton has also been a trailblazer in breaking down racial barriers in what’s sometimes considered a stuffy sport, and epitomises the term ‘black brilliance’.

The first and only black driver in F1 history, Hamilton’s been in the news lately for calling out how silent the F1 world’s been in light of the death of George Floyd and the reinvigorated Black Lives Matter movement.

The 35-year-old Mercedes-AMG Petronas racer’s latest piece of wrist candy is another testament to his amazing success, as well as his activism.

On his Instagram story, Hamilton shared a close up of his 1 of 1 ‘blacked out’ IWC Big Pilot Perpetual Calendar – a potent reference to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Big Pilot is a genuine icon, but the black ceramic case, black dial and bracelet – utilising IWC’s patented Ceratanium compound – gives this beauty a particularly special character. It’s a hard-wearing watch for a thrill-seeking young driver.

Other unique features of this exquisite timepiece include a seven-day power reserve displays for the date, day, month, year in four digits and perpetual moon phase for the Northern and Southern Hemisphere: that way, no matter where Hamilton’s racing, he’ll always have his bearings.

The eponymous perpetual calendar recognizes the different lengths of the months and leap years automatically and requires no correction until 2100, set simply via the crown. The moon phase is even more impressively accurate, only needing to be adjusted by one day only every 577 and a half years.

Hamilton can also be spotted flexing a new pair of Puma 020 Riders sneakers in his Instagram Story (you know, because the priceless watch wasn’t enough).

Hamilton’s success in overcoming prejudice, as well as his dedication to challenging the sacred cows of Formula 1, are truly admirable. There’s no-one more deserving of a brilliant timepiece like this IWC number than him.

