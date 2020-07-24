Lewis Hamilton’s Hilarious New Workout Is Perfect For Dog Lovers & Fitness Fanatics

There are two types of gym-goer: those who love to train solo, being able to get into their own state of mind, to work at their own pace and to just zone out from their daily lives. Then you have those who train with a partner, maybe to add a bit of competitiveness to see who can lift more, or simply to be on call should that last squat or bench press prove to be just a little too much.

World Champion Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton can hardly be short of friends but during the racing season he spends a lot of time alone, so finding a gym partner is easier said than done. Fortunately, he’s never too far from his beloved bulldog Roscoe (his other best friend Coco recently passed away, RIP), so Roscoe has had to step up to help Lewis through the most challenging of times.

If a recent post by the British F1 great is anything to go by, his latest task is to help out with ab crunches and squats. The average male English Bulldog can weigh 24kg/54lbs. We’re not sure of Roscoe’s exact dimensions, but he will no doubt provide ample weight for Lewis to perform front squats with.

He’s also a great deadweight to allow Lewis to perform ab crunches, giving him a strong core, vital for withstanding the immense g-force put upon the body when he takes corners at 200km/h.

And unlike some gym partners who may criticise you on your form or tell you you can do better, Roscoe gives Lewis an encouraging high-five after each exercise. If that isn’t the sign of a paw-fect partner, then we don’t know what is.

Lewis has been putting some serious hours in the gym lately, especially during the lockdown period afforded to him by The Virus. A previous Instagram snap showed him looking to be what is frankly, the best shape of his life. He said at the time, “This has been the best training period I’ve ever had, I can’t stop and I won’t!”

His fitness journey shows no signs of slowing down, with him being in the gym during any downtime he has away from the track.

We’ll high-five to that.

