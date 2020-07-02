Fitness is big business.

The global fitness and health club industry generates almost 120 billion AUD in revenue per year. It’s an entire industry built around selling dreams: that you can lose weight, become ripped or get healthy by doing x thing and spending x amount of time and money.

There’s a lot of bullshit out there, too. It can be incredibly difficult to sort the fact from the fiction and the marketing spin from evidence. Let’s face it, if fitness was a settled science, we wouldn’t be writing about it, would we?

One man’s made it his personal mission to dispel common health and fitness tips, and he doesn’t care about being too polite. James Kew, “body transformation coach” and founder of The Transformation Academy, is an acerbic English fitness fanatic who’s blunt style and considered advice has netted him a significant online following.

His latest piece of advice? Stop “farting around” at the gym and reconsider your approach to exercise.

There’s growing evidence to suggest that the key to gains is not about how much time you spend training, but the quality of your training.

It’s why high intensity interval training (HIIT) has become so popular: by pushing your whole body hard for a short period of time instead of slowly working out different parts of your body, you’re able to burn more calories more effectively in a shorter period of time.

We’re all time-poor, but having a considered and structured approach to your workout, sticking to the basics like Kew suggests is far more useful in the long run than chasing the latest and greatest new training technique.

Never forget the British Army’s ‘7 Ps’: Proper Planning and Preparation Prevents Piss Poor Performance.

The takeaway? Spend time planning your workout regime instead of just counting hours spent at the gym.

