Sydney’s Most Stylish Power Couple Selling Designer Tamarama Beach Pad

Patrick Johnson is one of Australia’s best-known tailors and leads a ‘new guard’ of young fashion designers and ateliers who are reinvigorating Australian fashion. Tamsin Johnson, his partner in crime, is one of Australia’s leading interior designers and decorators.

It comes at no surprise, then, that a place they call home is immaculately stylish. Luckily you can take advantage of their Midas touch: the power couple is selling their sumptuous home in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs.

7 Ashley St, Tamarama, located minutes from the beach with sweeping ocean views, is just as beautiful inside as out – the Johnsons having blessed it with their sartorial and aesthetic brilliance.

The understated exterior gives way to a lavishly appointed interior – “a striking open plan living and dining area with soaring raked timber ceilings, wide oak flooring and a superior gas fireplace while flooded with natural light… top-of-the-range European gas appliances as well as extensive custom cabinetry, Venetian plaster benchspace and an expansive breakfast bar,” according to the listing.

DMARGE spoke exclusively to Jerome Srot, Director of Property Management at Ray White TRG, who had some key insights about the exclusive Tamarama property, which is heading to auction on August 18th.

“There still remains a lack of choice for quality homes in the Eastern Suburbs, which bodes well for prices… 79 Fletcher St, Tamarama sold in November last year for $6.25M.”