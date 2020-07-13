Instagram is to Gucci-wearing buccaneers what The Lonely Planet is to shoestring backpackers. Inspiring everything from jealousy to your next #vacay, the platform is fast becoming where you go to decide where to go (plus: ‘where to go’ when you get there).

Whether you’re after the coolest Byron Bay waterfalls, the best Nasi Goreng in Bali or the quirkiest place to pose on the French Riviera, Instagram has your back.

With the world in various stages of lockdown, DMARGE hit up a luxury travel industry insider, Istanbul-based luxury yacht manager Candaş Balci, to ask which destinations rich people will be keenest to head back to as soon as ~normality~ resumes.

While Candaş told us “it’s a very busy season in Turkey right now” that’s because his clients “can only cruise locally.” Once The Pandemic situation eases though, Candaş reckons the first places The Super Rich will flock to are: the south of France, Italy, Ibiza, Sardinia and St Tropez.

“For one or two years they will stay locally on the Turkish coasts, Greek Islands maybe [which has a more relaxed policy currently in place for visitors]… after that – very busy days for Ibiza and St Tropez.”

Cannes, Antibes, Portofino, and Monaco are also on Candaş’ clients hit lists too.

This information in mind, DMARGE delved into the world of Instagram, to discover what each respective locations’ hashtag could tell us about its character. Along the way, we discovered what we believe to be some of The Super Rich’s guiltiest holiday habits.

Have at ’em.

St Tropez

View this post on Instagram Sooner than later #sttropez #vivelesvacances #riviera #romyschneider A post shared by SVENJA KATHARINA FRISCH (@svenjakatharinafrisch) on Jul 9, 2020 at 3:04pm PDT

Known for bars, yachts, clubs and beaches St Tropez hit the big time in the 1950s when Brigitte Bardot arrived to film a movie with her then-husband, Roger Vadim. The place’s youthful exuberance, arty independence, hedonistic living and topless sunbathing readily secured it a place in most travellers’ “must see” locale lists.

The Instagram hashtag ‘St Tropez’ suggests little has changed, with holiday goers enjoying the sunny French hotspots’s natural beauty, local desserts, cakes, shops and sand (there’s even a signature ‘St Tropez tan‘), as well as wishing for a time when they’ll be able to return (see: captions like: “sooner rather than later” and “take me back”).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katharina Götz👸🏽 (@katharina.goetz) on Jul 9, 2020 at 11:47pm PDT

Cannes & Antibes

It’s not just British retirees: the young and glamourous also visit Antibes – some of them aboard superyachts (though the exclusive villas the place is known for are not to be sneered at).

One of the guilty habits of the super rich in Antibes, as we reported last week, is boasting a ‘sail boat’ with fully functioning rigs, then opting to use the diesel motor to get around 90% of the time.

Some, also, allegedly, “are too cheap to pay docking fees at Menton, Antibes or Cannes” and so “stay offshore to dump [their] garbage along [the] seacoast” one person claimed in the comments.

Ibiza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hotels (@hotels_around_the_world) on Jul 12, 2020 at 12:55pm PDT

Known for its youthful exuberance of a slightly less classy scale, Ibiza is – despite its reputation for sweaty trance music and cheap nasty cocktails – home to a calm, refreshing landscape, excellent ports for superyachts and – of course – has exclusive clubs and music experiences most inner ear explorers would sell their soul for.

The Instagram hashtag ‘Ibiza’ is consistent with this story, showing us holiday’s guiltiest Ibiza pleasures, as well as what they publically miss the most. The top guilty habits of Rich People In Ibiza? By the looks of it we’re calling it as: lame captions like “sexy is a state of mind” as well as taking the time to ~chill~ whilst bragging to your friends about your all-night raving.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @universoquebrilha on Jul 12, 2020 at 6:21pm PDT

Sardinia

Known for, among other things, pristine waters, roast suckling pig and the mafia, Sardinia truly is a pleasure-seekers paradise. But that doesn’t stop travellers from making hilarious faux pas (or engaging in some guilty holiday habits). Our favourites?

The ‘natural but staged’ photo…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴀᴜʀᴏʀᴀ ᴄᴀᴅᴀᴜ (@auroraacadau) on Jul 12, 2020 at 1:06pm PDT

… and the gratuitous selfie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlos Lopes (@lpscarlos72) on Jul 12, 2020 at 5:11pm PDT

Portofino

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel Stories | Leisure (@travelstories.world) on Jul 8, 2020 at 10:37am PDT

Let’s be real for a second: Portofino is so fine, almost any holiday indulgence can be excused. In light of that, travellers’ penchant for posting envy inducing scenes, posing in cliche postures and generally living it up while you slave away in an office can actually be forgiven (though some could still do with a tutorial on how to hold court with a wine glass).

Monaco

Only in Monaco would videos emerge of a holiday goer walking on a treadmill on a superyacht whilst watching formula one.

Your move, Contiki.

