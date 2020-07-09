TAG Heuer Relaunches Their Most Iconic Chronograph Ever

Iconic Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer is celebrating its 160th anniversary this year, and it’s doing it in style: relaunching its iconic Carrera racing chronograph with a whole new suite of models and updated features.

Based in La Chaux-de-Fonds, perhaps the most important watchmaking city in the world, TAG Heuer is one of the world’s most prominent watchmakers, well-known for its clean, sporty watches worn by everyone from Steve McQueen to Cara Delevingne.

The Carrera is one of its most famous timepieces: designed in 1962 by their dynamic young CEO Jack Heuer, the Carrera’s association with motorsports and functional design has won it legions of fans.

“The TAG Heuer Carrera is Jack Heuer’s proudest creation,” Amanda Wijesekera from TAG Heuer Australia explains.

“The bold and confident design reflects Jack’s passion for action and his understanding that, in racing as elsewhere, legibility is crucial. Supremely reliable and exceptionally elegant, it became the instrument of choice of driving legends such as Jo Siffert and the entire Scuderia Ferrari.”

For those of you who don’t know, ‘chronograph’ refers to a watch that can both display the time and be used as a stopwatch. This is not to be confused with the term ‘chronometer’, which refers to a watch that meets a certain standard of precision: only Swiss watches certified by the Contrôle Officiel Suisse des Chronomètres can be called ‘chronometers’. So a very accurate chronograph might also be a chronometer, but not all chronometers are chronographs. Got it?

TAG Heuer kicked off its 160th anniversary celebrations by releasing two limited-edition models – the TAG Heuer Carrera Heuer 160 Years Silver and Montreal Editions. It’s continuing to elevate the Carrera by releasing four new flagship models: a deep blue with a matching ceramic bezel, muted olive green with a silver steel bezel or two black versions with sleek black ceramic bezels.

Two big updates to the 60s design icon include a new thinner, lighter “H-shaped” bracelet and the brand’s new Heuer 02 movement. First introduced in 2018, the Heuer 02 comprises 168 components, including a column wheel and a vertical clutch, and boasts a ‘turbocharged’ power reserve of 80 hours.

July’s Carrera releases will be followed in September by four more core novelties as well as two more special editions before the end of the year. That said, these four beauties are more than enough to tide us over until then.

