This $225 Commuter Backpack Could Be The Coolest You’ll Find In 2020

Every Tom, Dick and Harry can make a backpack nowadays. The market is literally flooded with them. But that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re all worth your hard-earned dollar. What makes certain backpacks that extra bit special are the materials used and the genuine functionality it can provide to the wearer.

When you can tell a manufacturer has really thought about your needs, you know you’re on to a winner.

Commuters, frequent flyers, train travellers. All need backpack that not only serves a purpose but exudes a premium look. And this Troubador Goods Explorer Apex Compact Backpack could be the best one you’ll find all year.

Troubadour Goods is a London-based brand committed to designing and developing bags and accessories that are comfortable, offer optimum performance and are durable enough to withstand being taken outside.

The Explorer Apex Compact more than delivers on all those factors. For starters, it’s made from heavy-duty ballistic nylon with leather accents that is completely waterproof. To the untrained eye, you wouldn’t expect such a feature. Troubadour is the master of decoys.

Open her up and you’re presented with a 16L compartment with a padded laptop sleeve that can accommodate up to 15-inches, and an organisational panel with spots for your passport, phone, notebook, pen and other small accessories, so you’re not left fondling around the bottom for that charger cable or your pack of gum.

The breathable back panel is fitted with padded straps that are designed to prevent pressure build-up and you even get a trolley sleeve for sliding over your suitcase handle. See, it’s the perfect bag for the frequent traveller.

$225 could seem like a large investment to some for a backpack, but when it’s for one that will last you a lifetime, it’s worth every cent.

Buy The Troubadour Goods Explorer Apex Compact Backpack $225

