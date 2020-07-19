These $150 Under Armour Running Shoes Will Put You Strides Ahead Of The Rest

When it comes to running there are several factors you need to consider in order to perform at your optimum. Obviously you need to control your breathing and get your running technique right, but investing in the right pair of running shoes can gift you numerous benefits.

You’re not exactly left wanting when it comes to the choice of running shoes on offer, but naturally, some will be better than others, and this Under Armour pair are right up there with the very best. Specifically, they’re the Phantom 2, which are part of UA’s HOVR family of sneakers. UA’s HOVR technology was launched in 2018 and is designed to offer the ultimate in cushioning to help absorb the energy from each stride and propel you forward for the next.

This pair of HOVR Phantom 2s can also connect directly to Under Armour’s MapMyRun app for iOS and Android, to analyse your running metrics and record your distance and time, to help you beat your PB times.

Elsewhere on the shoe, you’re given a compression mesh, which UA called Energy Web, which amplifies the benefits of the HOVR cushioning.

And of course, you want your running shoes to look good, and the HOVR Phantom 2 more than deliver on that front, with a perfect blend of white and “seaglass blue”, with hints of orange for a sporty and fierce look.

If your runs are in need of a boost, check out the HOVR Phantom 2 and watch those PB times plummet.

Buy The UA HOVR Phantom 2 $150

