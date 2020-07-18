This Sydney Property May Be The World’s Best Place To Spend New Year’s Eve

Sydney has the most dramatic New Year’s Eve celebrations in the world.

That’s not just hometown pride talking either: the Harbour City is world-famous for its spectacular midnight fireworks that can be seen all throughout the city. Of course, the closer you are to the Harbour Bridge the better, and thousands of locals and tourists flock to the water – sometimes days in advance – in the hopes of securing a prime viewing location.

Anyone with a waterfront property is sure to be particularly popular come December 31st, but if you want to hold the best New Year’s Eve party in the city, and therefore the world, consider investing in this amazing Eastern Suburbs home.

20a Vaucluse Road is not only architecturally impressive but features some of the best views of Sydney Harbour you could ever dream of. Wrapped in floor-to-ceiling glass, you have over 180 degrees of perfect ocean vistas, as well as enough entertainment options to keep even the fussiest houseguests entertained.

“Built over a double block offering an extraordinary ~1,500 sqm of internal living, this incredible masterpiece by renowned architect Bruce Stafford features a collection of living and entertaining areas which are enhanced by cutting edge finishes flooded with light,” Peter Leipnik and Alexander George from BadgerFox relate.

“Built to the highest of standards with state-of-the-art technology throughout, the home has been designed to maximise its world-class Sydney Harbour views from its elevated position on one of Sydney’s most prestigious and coveted streets.”

Indeed, Vaucluse is one of the most exclusive suburbs in all of Australia, boasting a median house price of $5.2 million (we guess even coronavirus hasn’t stopped the Sydney property market from being ridiculous).

If the weather’s not so great, there’s a classy games room equipped with minibar you and your guests can escape to. There’s also a 12-car garage, so no-one needs to worry about finding a park. And if someone needs to stay the night, there’s a self-contained guest house on the property (that’s just as luxe as the main house).

Other amenities include a true chefs’ kitchen, a state-of-the-art home cinema, a heated pool, a commercial-grade lift, a gym equipped with its very own jacuzzi, a wine cellar and eight bathrooms (this house has more bathrooms than bedrooms).

If the house wasn’t enough for you, the location’s pretty good too. You’re just minutes walk from a number of beaches, and if by some cruel twist of fate all your cars are at the mechanics’, you’re right near a bus stop, with regular services running to the city.

This party house has got more than enough going for it all year around. Hell, why even have a NYE party anyway when you can just snuggle up in the master bedroom and watch the fireworks from the comfort of your bed?

A house as unbelievable as this is sure to fetch a pretty penny and won’t stay on the market forever. Head to realestate.com.au for more information.

