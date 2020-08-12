This $50 Aēsop Body Wash Is Every Australian’s Ticket To Fresh & Purified Skin

Guys, it’s more than ok to have a quality selection of grooming products in your bathroom. You’re not consigned to use the basic ranges you find at supermarkets, and investing in a higher quality product will gift you cleaner, purer skin.

When you delve into the world of high-quality men’s grooming, you’ll find there are myriad brands vying for your attention, but Australians, we’re here to tell you that you don’t need to search far to find a top-notch body wash.

Australian luxury skincare brand Aēsop knows all about sourcing ingredients that only serve to do your skin a whole world of good, and this Citrus Melange Body Cleanser is one of the best. Aēsop was founded in 1987 in Melbourne and has since amassed over 300 points of sale in 25 countries. The brand relies on word of mouth, rather than investing in traditional advertising, and with each of its boutique stores being unique in their design, they certainly get tongues wagging.

Products like this body cleanser certainly help, it’s low-foaming, for a start, making it ideal for those with sensitive skin and with botanical extracts including Petitgrain (an essential oil that’s a master at calming problematic skin thanks to anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties), and both Lemon and Grapefruit Rind is included for a citrusy scent that will be perfect for the upcoming summer months.

Aēsop sells this body cleanser in three sizes. You’ll want to start with the 500ml bottle, and when you’re finished, you can buy refill bottles without the pump, saving a fair amount of plastic in the process. Aēsop’s bottles are already made from a minimum of 97% post-consumer recycled PET. So, not only will you be doing your body some good, you’ll be helping the planet, too.

Head to the Aēsop website now to pick up your bottle of body cleanser and revel in fresher, cleaner skin.

Buy The Aēsop Citrus Melange Body Cleanser AU$50

