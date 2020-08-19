Ultra-Modern Sydney House For Sale Will Be Cemented In Your Memory

How good is concrete? That’s not a phrase you hear every day. But at the risk of sounding like a bunch of nerds, we’d like to take a minute to recognise just how amazing The Hard Stuff is. No, really – there are few other inventions that have shaped the modern world quite like it.

Just about every architectural marvel of the 20th and 21st centuries – from skyscrapers to dams to bridges and tunnels – could not exist without concrete. It’s strong, versatile, inexpensive… And when executed properly, even beautiful.

Don’t believe us? Just check out this fantastic three-story property in Sydney’s beautiful Eastern Suburbs.

Advertisement

27 Evans Street, Bronte demonstrates how even a humble building material like concrete can look spectacular in the hands of a good architect. A modernist’s dream come true, 27 Evans Street perfectly blends the beauty of nature with the dynamism of human engineering.

The property “balances an ambient north aspect and lush open views with a robust form designed to forge a lasting connection with nature and the outdoors,” describes Alexander Phillips and David Tyrrell from PPD Real Estate.

“Essentially a liveable work of art, the home’s sculptural facade is wrapped in deep terraces and crowned with a rooftop garden with succulent gardens… Tasmanian Blackwood joinery and bespoke bronze finishes complement the raw beauty of the concrete structure while the interiors are defined by curated views and extend to a sequence of outdoor spaces and an 18m lap pool.”

“Bold and strong yet serene and composed, this is a home that is not only architecturally inspiring but a joy to live in and has been crafted to stand the test of time. Walls of glass bring in light and vitality while an inspired design incorporates every conceivable luxury including a billiards room, infrared sauna, home gym and lift access from triple garaging to all levels.”

The untreated concrete structure is softened by the clever choice of native hardwoods, elegant furnishings and green touches. The result is an incredibly clean, modern-feeling house that despite its acres of sheer concrete feels welcoming and homely.

The amount of natural light in this property beggars belief, making the whole building feel airy and inviting. It’s incredibly classy but not austere: some minimalist homes seem nice in photos but would be hard to live with day-to-day, whereas 27 Evans Street is designed in such a way that you never feel overwhelmed by its design.

Of course, if you ever needed a break from your ultra-modern surroundings (not that we think you’d ever need to), you’re only a few minutes walk from Bronte Beach, one of the best bits of sand in Sydney, and therefore Australia, and therefore the world.

Designed by award-winning architectural firm Fox Johnston, 27 Evans Street is the ultimate crib for someone who prefers the finer things in life. Someone with taste, who knows a good thing when they see it. Neither pretentious nor ostentatious, 27 Evans Street has got us champing at the bit.

Advertisement

Check out the listing on realestate.com.au if you too want some architectural… Stimulation.

Read Next