Cult Australian Cycling Brand Attaquer Launches Latest Limited Collection

Cult cycling brand Attaquer is launching their latest Limited Collection – ‘The Wild Ones’ – and it’s just what cyclists need in 2020.

The high-end Sydney cycling apparel company has developed a loyal following over the last eight years thanks to their uniquely fashionable and technical offerings. First known for their loud and expressive fashion-led kits, Attaquer produces performance cycling apparel that’s not only highly technical but features irreverent designs that speak to the inherently carefree nature of the sport: a winning combination of innovation and aesthetics for those who want to stand out from the bunch.

2020 has been somewhat of an unexpected renaissance for cycling internationally – social distancing has seen people jumping on their bikes for exercise, while gaining a newfound appreciation for the uniquely stylish sport.

‘The Wild Ones’ brings it back to where it all began for Attaquer. The limited collection utilises all the performance wizardry Attaquer has become known for whilst featuring bold patterns that’ll help you stand out from the peloton. There are few if any brands that marry these two worlds, and these classic designs typify why Attaquer’s become such a phenomenon.

