In news that will induce salivation from car and motoring enthusiasts around the world – and provide some good news in what has frankly been a sh*t 2020 so far – BMW may finally build the M3 wagon we have all been lusting after for years.

Despite the news not being confirmed by the Munich-based carmaker itself, an exclusive report from BMW Blog (via Drive) cites a “trusted source” as saying the project has been given the go-ahead, and we could see a batsh*t crazy BMW wagon sometime after 2023.

BMW has only contemplated the very idea of an M3 Touring (BMW’s way of saying wagon) on just one previous occasion, with a prototype build of the E46-generation M3. While that model did indeed look incredible, and we imagine had it been made it would have sold like hotcakes, BMW never put it into full production. That hasn’t stopped enthusiasts and genius’ from meanwhile building their own versions, such as Netherlands-based tuning company Full Car Tuning – sidenote, if BMW’s version (if indeed real) looks anything like Full Car Tuning’s, we’ll be very happy lads indeed.

Nobody can quite work out why BMW has never seen fit to build an M3 wagon, after all, its rivals Audi and Mercedes-Benz both have superhot versions of their wagons, with RS and AMG models respectively.

As BMW Blog points out, the latest generation of M3 has optional all-wheel drive, so is perhaps better-suited than ever to have its body elongated to propel families down the highway at breakneck speeds. Although we imagine the real car nuts out there will want to splash out on a rear-wheel-drive manual variant, should it ever come to market.

Even though the news hasn’t been confirmed by the powers that be just yet, we’re going to start setting aside some money. You know…just in case.