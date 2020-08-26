Breitling Launches The Perfect Chronograph Watch For Active Australians

While most watch fans associate Breitlings with aviation or diving, the esteemed Swiss brand’s timepieces are uniquely versatile.

Worn by people as diverse as astronauts Scott Carpenter and Buzz Aldrin, one of the first men in space and one of the first on the moon respectively; Jerry Seinfeld, arguably the greatest comedian of all time; Bear Grylls, world-famous survivalist; and Sean Connery’s James Bond – Breitlings are the tool of choice for the most active and discerning professionals, whether that means going to outer space or on-screen exploits.

Breitling is also a distinctively innovative brand. Take their Emergency models, equipped with radio transmitters for long-range rescues, or the original Chronomat, which featured an integrated circular slide rule. Eschewing gimmicks or needless superficialities, Breitling watches have an honest yet beautiful quality, quite unlike any other watch brand.

Breitling’s latest release continues that strong tradition of innovation: the new Breitling Endurance Pro, a sporty chronograph designed to be the ultimate athleisure watch, is one of the most intriguing timepieces to be released so far this year.

The Endurance Pro, a 44mm chronograph that follows in the aesthetic tradition of Breitling’s greatest timepieces, was designed to hold up to the challenges of a rigorous workout whilst being fashionable enough for everyday wear. Technically and fashion-forward, this watch has got our hearts pumping.

Available in five striking colourways, the new Breitling Endurance Pro’s most unique feature is its coloured inner bezel, marked with a pulsometer scale for users to keep track of their heart rate during sports sessions. The watches are available with either a hardy Diver Pro rubber strap in the same colour as the inner bezel ring, or a similarly vibrant Outerknown ECONYL yarn NATO strap.

Outerknown is a brand co-founded by pro-surfer Kelly Slater known for its distinct focus on sustainability and transparency. Over 90% of Outerknown’s products are made from organic, recycled, or regenerated materials – the ECONYL regenerated nylon the Endurance Pro’s NATO straps are woven from is made entirely from ocean and landfill waste. It’s a unique collaboration, which speaks to the innovative heart of this new Breitling timepiece.

Continuing the theme of innovative materials, the case of the Endurance Pro is made out of Breitling’s proprietary ‘Breitlight’ plastic composite: an ultra-light polymer that’s 3.3 times lighter than titanium and 5.8 times lighter than stainless steel, whilst also being nonmagnetic, thermally stable, and hypoallergenic. Breitlight is highly resistant to scratches, traction, and corrosion, and feels warmer to the touch than metal. As an added aesthetic benefit, it has a slightly textured appearance reminiscent of carbon fibre or mica that’s particularly attractive.

At the heart of the Endurance Pro is the COSC-certified Breitling Caliber 82, which utilises thermo-compensated ‘SuperQuartz’ technology for added precision and has a battery life of 3-4 years. The watch is highly legible and designed for accuracy above all else: the hour and minute hands are coated with Super-LumiNova, making them legible even in limited light, and the chronograph second hand has a red pointer so it is easy to keep track of the elapsed time. Along with a small-second subdial, there are 1/10th second and 30-minute chronograph counters that have also been designed for easy reading.

While Breitling is clearly aiming at athletes and the fitness-conscious with this new model, we reckon it’s perfect for anyone who’s interested in watches – and even those who aren’t. It’s just such a great package: lightweight, incredibly accurate, aesthetically unique without being too ostentatious, and all at a very reasonable price. It’s perfect for committed athletes who don’t want to wear something boring like a FitBit, but also ideal for anyone wanting to combine an active lifestyle with a laid-back attitude.

It’s a great entry point into the world of high-end timepieces as well as a worthy addition to any watch aficionado’s collection. The Endurance Pro is simply just an exciting watch – and we can’t wait to see where Breitling goes next.

Technical Specifications

Ref. X82310A71B1S1 (white) / X82310D91B1S1 (red) / X82310A51B1S1 (orange) / X82310A41B1S1 (yellow) / X82310D51B1S1 (blue)

44mm ‘Breitlight’ case (height = 12.5mm)

Movement: Breitling Caliber 82 (COSC)

~3-4 year battery life

Water-resistant up to 10 bar (100m)

Bidirectional rotating bezel with engraved cardinal compass points

Flat, double anti-reflective, sapphire crystal

Diver Pro rubber strap with Breitlight double-pin buckle, or an Outerknown ECONYL yarn NATO strap (sold separately)

$4,490 AUD

