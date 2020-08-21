Australians Can Save 25% Off The Casio G-Shock GA2100 ‘Royal Oak’ Watch…But Be Quick

Towards the end of 2019, Casio shocked the watch community by releasing the G-Shock GA2100, which bears a striking resemblance to a certain timepiece from Audemars Piguet. The ‘CasiOak’ as it has often been dubbed, offers a virtually identical octagonal, retro-style bezel, on a watch that’s just a fraction of the price of an AP – although it’s actually inspired by the very first G-Shock watch, the DW-5600.
Its low price tag is made even more appealing when you consider the features you’re given. For starters, it benefits from G-Shock’s Carbon Core Guard technology. This not only makes it incredibly lightweight but provides incredible shock resistance.
Casio then launched some new colours in February 2020, including black with camo bezel, yellow and green. They have the same features, including both analogue hands and a digital clock, world time function, 1/100 second stopwatch, 5 alarms and approximately a three-year battery life. There’s plenty of other functions it’s capable of carrying out, but we’d probably run out of space.
The GA2100/GA2110 has been a major hit for Casio ever since they were released, so to find them in stock is like pulling hen’s teeth. However right now – and until midnight tonight Friday 21st August – SurfStich is offering Australians the chance to grab one of the coveted G Shocks with 25 per cent off using the code ‘AFTERPAY25’.
Not only is the GA2100 available, but you can 25 per cent off a range of G Shock watches, making it your best chance of securing an affordable and tough timeteller.
It’s an offer too good (and too short) to miss.
Buy The Casio GA2100/GA2110 ‘CasiOak’ From $186.75