Conor McGregor’s Latest Workout Could Be Your Ticket To Lungs Of Steel

Conor McGregor is a man of action. The rowdy former MMA champ might have retired from being “the face of the fight game” but he isn’t showing any signs of slowing down: his latest exploit has seen him pair up with Princess Charlene of Monaco for a charity ocean voyage.

Raising awareness around water safety for The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, the celebrity pair will cycle on water bikes from Corsica to Monaco (a 180km journey) across the Mediterranean Sea on the 12th and 13th of September.

McGregor’s been clocking up many hours on the water bike in preparation of this event, but yesterday he ditched the water bike for a conventional one, spotted cycling shirtless in the rain on the streets of Monaco.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fan Page (@themcgregorface) on Aug 25, 2020 at 4:01am PDT

Clearly enjoying himself, McGregor’s all laughs as he pedals along in just shorts, slides and sunnies. Biking in the rain is one of life’s simplest and most underrated pleasures – we back McGregor’s laid-back waterside workout highly.

It’s not the first time McGregor’s demonstrated his love of cycling: he also shared some pics of him cycling Tour de France style with a vehicular escort during what’s turned out to be quite a lengthy Monégasque sabbatical.

Cycling is one of the best and most accessible forms of aerobic exercise one can do. Not only does cycling work all of the major muscle groups, but it’s a low-impact workout that causes less strain and injuries than most other forms of exercise. It’s great for building stamina, cardiovascular fitness, posture and joint mobility.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Aug 25, 2020 at 12:38pm PDT

Plus, it’s fun as hell – particularly if you’re doing it in the company of royalty, and for a good cause.

We admire McGregor giving back, although any charity work that allows you to take to the water during a splendid Mediterranean summer seems like a pretty decent lark.

Indeed, 2020 has exposed Conor McGregor as quite the charitable man. Beyond his water biking antics, McGregor and his fiancé Dee Devlin have also donated millions of dollars in aid and PPE to European hospitals during the COVID-19 crisis.

Advertisement

Is this a softer side of McGregor we’re starting to see?

Read Next