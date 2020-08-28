David Beckham Gets A Head Start On Movember With Hair-Raising New Look

While in the Land Down Under we’re still cooling our jets, suffering through winter and looking forward to beach season, perennial style icon David Beckham seems as if he’s already trying to cultivate his next cold-weather look with his latest grooming move.

The English footballing icon and current co-owner of football clubs Inter Miami CF and Salford City is better known these days for his impeccable fashion sense. Whether it’s stepping out in Peaky Blinders-inspired ensembles or retro Italian rockabilly looks, the man knows how to turn heads.

Already known for sporting crisp salt-and-pepper designer stubble, overnight he debuted a furry friend whilst enjoying a sip of a Haig Club premix, the whisky brand he helped create in 2014.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Aug 27, 2020 at 12:23pm PDT

Long considered a bit of an overgrown schoolboy, Beckham’s become quite the dapper older gentlemen in his retirement from the football field. His five o’clock shadow is now very salt-and-peppery, and his wardrobe is far less ‘nouveau riche’ and far more ‘dress to impress’. He’s aged like a fine whisky (pardon the pun).

Movember is an annual charity event which encourages people to grown moustaches during the month of November in order to raise awareness for men’s health issues. First started in Australia, the event has since become an international phenomenon – to date, the Movember Foundation has raised over $837 million and funded over 1,200 projects in more than 20 countries.

While Beckham’s previously grown out his ‘mo in support of Movember, we’re not sure if he’s actually trying to get a head start on growing out his whiskers – he’s hardly follicularly challenged (his ever-changing haircuts are enough proof). In any case, he looks like a million bucks (or 450 million bucks, as it were).

Read Next