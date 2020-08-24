Provocative Floyd Mayweather Snaps Prove 2020 Is A Breeze For Some

“Let me tell you about the very rich. They are different from you and me,” F. Scott Fitzgerald once wrote. And that truism has never been more relevant: in a year which has seen unprecedented global strife and economic fallout, the super-rich are still living it up.

Floyd Mayweather Jr., perhaps the best boxer of all time and easily one of the wealthiest athletes in the world, certainly proves it. The jet-setting former fighter has been seeing out COVID-19 in the lap of luxury, flitting between luxury holiday locales and showing off his enjoyment of the finer things in life.

Mayweather’s latest adventure sees him relaxing poolside at the Mövenpick Resort & Spa in the Philippines resort island of Boracay. The mogul is shown listening to Mariah Carey, wearing a beachy full Polo Ralph Lauren ensemble, and not-so-subtly flexing a Richard Mille RM011 Felipe Massa Rose Gold Boutique Edition timepiece, only one of 50 in the world and worth around 250,000 USD (~350,000 AUD).

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UpscaleHype (@upscalehype) on Aug 21, 2020 at 5:22pm PDT

We’d do anything to be on a tropical vacation like Mayweather’s right now, but alas Australians aren’t allowed to leave the country unless it’s for an essential reason. But for the wealthy, it’s a little easier to get around. One Australian millionaire with connections to the Morrison government was granted an exemption from the travel ban to pick up a new luxury yacht in Europe, The Sydney Morning Herald reported earlier last week.

It’s not just the Phillippines that Mayweather’s been able to visit this year: earlier this month, the man was enjoying a beachside jaunt in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and the month before that he was spending some time in Tokyo helping launch a ‘high roller’ entertainment business venture. Back in February he was spotted at the Super Bowl (wearing an outrageous Louis Vuitton outfit), and he’s also shared pictures of him in his private jet, showing off yet another expensive Richard Mille watch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Aug 21, 2020 at 7:47am PDT

Yet there’s one thing that money can’t buy you, especially in 2020: company.

“What is all the money in the 🌎 ? And have no one to share it with? Soo sad,” one commenter observed.

Mayweather has a particularly chequered personal life. His relationship with his boxing coach father, Floyd Mayweather Sr., is famously mercurial, and he has multiple domestic violence charges on his record. Perhaps the conspicuous consumption is just a way to cover up the fact that he’s not a particularly happy man.

It’s a very different story for Mayweather’s one-time rival, MMA legend Conor McGregor. While McGregor is also known for having a bit of a temper and hardly has a spotless record, the Irishman recently popped the question to his girlfriend of over 12 years, businesswoman and personal advisor Dee Devlin. The two lovebirds have been enjoying the European summer, holidaying in Monaco ahead of McGregor’s charity ocean voyage with The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation. McGregor’s domestic bliss puts Mayweather’s peacocking in stark contrast.

Advertisement

If Mayweather needs any company, we’d be happy to join him if he sends his private jet to pick us up. Just saying.

Read Next