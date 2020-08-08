Multi-Million Dollar Byron Bay Hotel Sale A Positive Sign For Travel Industry

You’d think that the Australian tourism industry taking a nosedive this year would seem like an entirely foregone conclusion – with The Bat Kiss, the lasting aftermath of summer’s bushfires, and a recession all weighing on our minds (and wallets). It’s been a rough year for virtually all businesses, but those who depend on tourism for their livelihoods are having it particularly rough.

But the gloom and doom of 2020 hasn’t stopped an honest-to-goodness multi-million dollar hotel sale in NSW’s Byron Bay – something which superficially sounds like fodder for a Betoota Advocate headline, but might actually be a savvy business move and a positive sign for the tourism industry.

The Gold Coast-based Guok family just finalised their purchase of boutique Byron hotel ‘The Bower‘, officially Australia’s first pandemic-era hotel sale, Australian Financial Review reports.

Advertisement

The Guoks, a prominent Singaporean business family, reportedly paid around $18 million for the 28-room property.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bower Boutique Hotel (@the_bower_byron_bay) on Jul 31, 2020 at 6:10pm PDT

Unsurprisingly, hotels have suffered this year – if no-one’s travelling, no-one’s booking rooms. Many businesses have closed or gone under, with occupancy rates in some cases falling below 20%.

But in the same way that the strength of the stock market is more of an indication of future economic horizons than current realities, this sale could be a bellwether for recovery in the industry.