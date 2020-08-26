Jason Momoa Swims Upstream In Style With Daring ‘Salmon’ Outfit

Jason Momoa is a particularly underrated actor. His modern interpretation of the eponymous hero in 2018’s Aquaman stands out as one of the best modern superhero depictions, and his surprisingly nuanced depiction of warlord Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones has become one of the most memorable roles in one of the most popular TV shows of all time.

He’s also an underrated source of style inspiration. His wild and rugged appearance and personality often contrast with his wardrobe choices: while he’s often spotted in a tank top (or shirtless), or going full daggy dad in flannels and cargo pants, he also knows how to scrub up – and how to challenge expectations.

Case in point: the tropical-meets-traditional ensemble he decked himself out in yesterday.

Celebrating the launch of Erik Ellington’s new brand, Human Recreational Services, Momoa shared some shots of him goofing around with a vintage Harley-Davidson motorbike, wearing a billowy Hawaiian shirt, pink… I mean, ‘salmon’ corduroy trousers, and some traditional white loafers from the aforementioned brand.

Momoa’s the last guy you’d think would step out in such lairy pants, but we rate the look highly. (There’s a joke in there somewhere about Aquaman wearing salmon…)

Quips aside, it’s the perfect blend of summer comfort and vintage cool, and the perfect sartorial compliment to the rock-and-roll activities he and Ellington are up to. Pink is a surprisingly versatile colour that’s perfect for warm-weather looks – nothing fishy about it.

Momoa also joined pro skater Ellington in having a play on the halfpipe, the two wearing matching leopard-print loafers as skate shoes. Guess it shows how versatile the old fashioned loafer can be, too.

Fresh from the set of the 2020 Dune reboot, Momoa’s also set to appear in the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League, out on HBO early next year. Justice League originally came out in 2017 to incredibly mixed reception, which many blamed on its troubled production: Snyder stepped down halfway through production after the unexpected death of his daughter. This 2021 ‘ultimate director’s cut’ is supposed to fix many of the issues that plagued the original release.

With Aquaman 2 also in the works, we’re excited to see more Momoa on our screens again.

