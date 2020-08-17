Kevin Hart Proves Summer’s Most ‘Synchronous’ Style Trend Is Here To Stay

Kevin Hart punches well above his weight (quite literally, as it turns out).

The 41-year-old comedian, actor and prolific watch collector also happens to be one of the most underrated style icons in Hollywood today. He’s one of those celebrities you can’t help but admire – whether you like his comedy or not, it’s hard to take umbrage at his boundless enthusiasm, inspirational fitness content and exceptional sartorial taste.

Fresh off the set of his latest film, Fatherhood (currently in post-production and set for a 2021 release), Hart’s been enjoying summer with his family, keeping close to his heavily pregnant wife Eniko.

Hart shared a photo of himself yesterday posing alongside a vintage Fiat 600 Jolly, wearing a matching baby blue printed shirt and shorts combination, with some clean white plimsolls and wearing one of his many Rolex Daytonas.

The retro print, car and watch work together fabulously – it’s another style win for Kevin Hart. We’d do anything in the world to be in his shoes right now: impeccably dressed, enjoying summer in the Northern Hemisphere behind the wheel of a classic car…

The ‘loud’ shirt and shorts combination seems to be the breakout men’s fashion trend of 2020 (other than the COVID-19 work from home trackpants and stubble ensemble). Hart’s followed in the footsteps of men like LeBron James, Scott Disick and Cristiano Ronaldo who’ve also been spotted going all ‘matchy-matchy’.

Our advice to Australian men? Get ahead of the curve and invest in a few shirts and shorts of your own, so you’re ready to go once the weather gets nicer over here.

This classic stripy look or this tesselated tie-dye design from Todd Snyder, or this wood-grain indigo ensemble from Blue Blue Japan would be perfect additions to your warm-weather wardrobe.

