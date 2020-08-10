There’s nothing wrong with being successful. We’d be lying if we said we didn’t like wearing nice clothes or watches – at least in part – to show off how well we’re doing.

But restraint is key. Truly wealthy people don’t need to show off. Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, just became a centi-billionaire, but drives a Honda and has a wardrobe filled with grey t-shirts.

Then there’s those like Jake Paul, who has a fraction of Zuckerberg’s riches, but still flaunts it, recently outraging fans by destroying a pair of $20,000 sneakers. These antics don’t impress people: they just show extraordinarily poor taste.

On that note: a Melbourne man has just taken a rather flinch-inducing photo of a $6,500 watch which, though it’s nowhere near as bad as what Jake Paul did to his shoes, illustrates a similar attention-seeking attitude.

@thewatchrover, a self-described “Melbourne based watch enthusiast and Land Rover Defender owner”, posted a photo of his desirable Tudor Black Bay GMT ‘Pepsi’ perched precariously on the edge of a tapas bowl, the expensive timepiece looking as if it’s about to take a dive into a bowl of oily fried chorizo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @thewatchrover on Aug 5, 2020 at 4:28am PDT

On the one hand, we applaud his choice in watches. The Tudor Black Bay is fast becoming one of the hottest watch lines of 2020. The recent Black Bay Fifty Eight ‘Navy Blue’ (ref. M79030B) sold like hotcakes and this Black Bay GMT ‘Pepsi’ (ref. 79830RB) touted as one of the best watch investments you can make by Chrono24 CEO Tim Stracke.

On the other hand, we can’t help but wince at how cavalier he’s being with such a special watch.

We’d shudder to think what happened if he bumped the table whilst taking this shot and the watch ended up with sausage grease or tomato sauce all over it. If even supposedly ‘water-resistant’ watches can get damaged by errant splashes of water, we can only imagine that acidic, oily food would be even worse for a watch. These things stain, too.

Stylistically it doesn’t make a lot of sense, either. If you posted a photo of the watch wrapped around a can of Pepsi, say, that would make sense. But what relation does Spanish food have to a Swiss watch named after an English royal house of Welsh origin, being worn by an Australian?

It’s not the first time this blogger’s taken a culinary risk with his watches. Here he is balancing the same Tudor over a bowl of laksa, and here’s another photo where he’s got a rare Omega Speedmaster ‘Tintin’ (ref. 311.30.42.30.01.004) about to get dunked in a coffee.

Maybe we’re taking this all too seriously: @thewatchrover isn’t destroying his watches like Jake Paul was destroying his Air Diors, for example. Sure, he’s taking a risk playing with his food like this, but at least it’s not just the same boring on-wrist or box shots every other watch blogger sees fit to post. He’s experimenting.

As long as we don’t hear about any Rolexes getting lost in a bowl of ramen, we’ll let him be.

