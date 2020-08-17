Ultimate ‘Palm Springs Pad’ On Sale In Sydney’s Northern Beaches

Palm Springs, California is a particularly pretty part of the United States well-known for its mid-century modern architecture. Popular from roughly the end of the Second World War to the start of the 70s, mid-century modern (MCM) has started to come back into vogue in 2020.

Deliciously retro and still relevant today thanks to its emphasis on functionality and ‘honest’ use of materials, MCM as a design language can look incredibly dated when done poorly and sublime when done properly. And in our humble opinion, it’s the latter which defines this property on Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

17 Ralston Road, Palm Beach (not to be confused with Palm Beach, QLD or Palm Springs, CA) is perhaps one of the best-preserved and executed examples of MCM in Australia. The only thing more fantastic than this property’s aesthetic is its mind-blowing ocean views.

“In a suburb packed with wall to wall jaw-dropping views, 17 Ralston Road could arguably have the best vista in all of Palm Beach,” Andrew Blake from Blake Property relates.

“With a coveted due north aspect and blessed with the holy grail of Northern Beaches views of both Pittwater and the Pacific, you can understand why this property is on the market for the first time. Such a position demanded an exceptional home and the original owner collaborated with Sydney’s finest to create this exotic 70’s wild child.

“At the time it was dubbed ‘The Palm Beach Party House’ [and] with a little vision and passion, it could easily be reinstated as the epitome of uber-cool.”

Indeed, with its two large terraces, large pool and expansive living area, we can think of few better venues for a summer bash.

Set across two separate titles with a total land area of over 1300sqm, 17 Ralston Road is a true MCM masterpiece.

The property boasts a ‘Beverley Hills-style’ valet driveway with a double garage; its bagged brick interior walls, floating ceilings, super minimalist style and Italian tiles; modern kitchen and furnishings; an abundance of natural light; and spectacular views from just about every room in the house.

What’s so great about the property is that its retro aesthetics don’t come at the expense of liveability. The MCM DNA of the house is undeniable but there’s plenty of room for modern touches and a modern lifestyle.

The problem with many examples of MCM is that they can sometimes feel a little stifling; a little tired. Where Art Deco evokes a timeless classiness and Bauhaus style will always remain relevant, MCM can sometimes feel ‘fake’ in comparison.

But when done adroitly like here at 17 Ralston Road, MCM reveals its value. An essentially fun-loving and unpretentious architectural movement, vivacity just oozes out of this property. If you love a shindig and have some money burning a hole in your pocket, we can think of nothing better to throw your dosh at.

Check out the listing on realestate.com.au.

