We may not be able to fly right now, but that doesn’t mean we can’t earn points for when the skies open. All it takes is using your Qantas Frequent Flyer Points and one of the best ways to earn those points is with the Qantas American Express Ultimate Card.

The Qantas American Express Ultimate Card is offering 80,000 bonus Qantas Points (plus $100 in wine credit) for new card members when you spend $150 or more at Qantas Wine.

The offer is valid until the 3rd of September 2020.

Signing up is easy and won’t even take your full coffee break to do it. Once you’re approved all you have to do is spend $3,000 on the new card within three months to be eligible for the bonus 80,000 Qantas Points (and the $100 wine voucher).

Key benefits of the Qantas American Express Ultimate Card include;

$450 of Qantas Travel Credit each year. This can be used for eligible international and domestic flights when you book and pay online at American Express Travel.

Travel Inconvenience Insurance up to $200 if your departure is delayed.

2 American Express Airport Lounge entries each calendar year & 2 Qantas Club lounge invitations each year.

No cap on earn rate with 1.25 Qantas Points earnt for every dollar spent on card purchases, excluding government bodies.

Complimentary Qantas American Express Ultimate Card, with an accelerated earn rate of 3 Qantas Points per dollar spent on any Qantas Wine purchases.

Up to 44 Interest-free days.

Without a doubt, one of the best features is the complimentary Wine Premium Membership with an accelerated earn rate. Rather than the usual 1.25 Qantas Points for every dollar spent, excluding government bodies, the membership gives you three additional Qantas Points per dollar spent on any wine purchases.

The membership not only gives you the accelerated earn rate but also exclusive access to food and wine events Australia wide. The Qantas American Express Ultimate Card could really open doors for you.

If you are worried that you couldn’t spend fast enough to accrue points then get your family and friends to help. The Qantas American Express Ultimate Card lets you get up to four additional cars for no extra cost. They too can earn 1.25 Qantas Points for every dollar spent, excluding government bodies, and a bonus point if they spend on select Qantas products and services.

So, apply for the Qantas American Express Ultimate Card and start unlocking more travel experiences today.